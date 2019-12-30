LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have completed a majority of the changes recommended in the 1 October After-Action Review, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Monday.

The review, released in July, recommended 93 changes. The department has implemented 84 of those changes, according to a Metro news release.

The 1 October After-Action Review assessed and documented Metro's response to the 1 October shooting in 2017, the release said. The 158-page internal report found areas that needed improvement, such as emergency equipment, communications and training.

Each of the 21 bureaus named in the report was given six months to shore up weaknesses outlined in the findings, the release said. With a 90 percent completion rate, the remaining bureaus still have recommendations to complete and are working on securing funding for items that require large investments in software. Other bureaus are ironing out agreements with partnering agencies.

“This self-critique of LVMPD’s response has shaped changes in our preparation and training for future incidents at all levels of the agency,” Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.

Metro has already addressed lifesaving measures to secure open-air venues that face high-rise structures, the release said. It now keeps trauma kits on-hand at large venues.

The department also created a Major Case Investigative group of experts from every part of this agency to handle mass-casualty and high-profile incidents, the release said. Metro also filled gaps in training and addressed issues with radio communication, among other changes.