LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a suspicious package in the east valley Monday afternoon.

Police said they were alerted of the suspicious package at Walnut Avenue and Damon Drive, near Bonanza Road and Nellis Boulevard, just before 11:40 a.m.

Police said Walnut was closed between Nellis and Betty Lane. Northbound Nellis at Cedar Avenue and Cedar at Betty were also closed.

LVMPD's ARMOR unit was responding to the area, then checked the device and cleared the scene.

Metro said no one was injured. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

