LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a suspicious package in the east valley Monday afternoon.
Police said they were alerted of the suspicious package at Walnut Avenue and Damon Drive, near Bonanza Road and Nellis Boulevard, just before 11:40 a.m.
Police said Walnut was closed between Nellis and Betty Lane. Northbound Nellis at Cedar Avenue and Cedar at Betty were also closed.
LVMPD working a suspicious package call. LVMPD’s ARMOR was requested.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 16, 2019
Road Closures:
Walnut Avenue (Between Nellis and Betty)
Nellis Blvd. traffic at Cedar Ave.
Cedar Ave. and Betty Ln.
Media Staging:
Betty Ln.South of Cedar Ave.
No other details available, avoid the area.
LVMPD's ARMOR unit was responding to the area, then checked the device and cleared the scene.
Metro said no one was injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
