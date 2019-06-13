LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said Capt. Nick Farese with the department's traffic bureau had been reassigned.
Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said on Thursday Farese was appointed as captain to the department's communications bureau.
No public explanation has been given why, but Hadfield said Farese had not been let go and emphasized Farese was only being reassigned.
A new captain was announced on June 13 as the head of the traffic bureau. Capt. Jason Letkiewicz is a senior captain and has been with Las Vegas police for 25 years.
"He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the bureau," Metro Police said on Facebook.
