LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Video footage of the night a woman was killed in a DUI crash shows the interactions of the driver with a security guard and police.
The crash May 30 killed Melissa Newton, 36, and injured two others. Scott Gragson has been charged with three felony counts of DUI resulting in death or substantial bodily harm and three counts of felony reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm. He is also being sued by one of the injured parties, Christopher Bentley.
In the videos, Gragson is seen hours before the crash arguing with a security guard at the entrance to his neighborhood in Summerlin, The Ridges. Gragson, grandson of former Las Vegas mayor Oran K. Gragson, can be heard trying to convince the guard to let him through along with all the cars behind him.
The security guard repeatedly tells Gragson, "all of them have to get checked in."
In police body-worn camera video following the crash, an officer asks Gragson if he was involved in or saw the accident.
"I was driving up the hill," Gragson tells the officer. "I got loose and I hit a tree and came over the side. Yeah." Gragson indicates he was driving the Range Rover.
Later, when asked who was in the vehicle, Gragson doesn't appear to know who was there or even how many people. He then inquires if "the girl right there," indicating Newton, is all right.
Gragson is heard admitting to police he was arrested on a DUI charge in Nevada in 2001. At the time of the May crash, Gragson had a blood alcohol level that was close to twice the legal limit, according to the district attorney's office.
Gragson told police he had just come from a golf tournament where he had had about four or five drinks throughout the day -- beer and tequila -- plus a champagne toast at the beginning of the tournament. Gragson told officers he stopped drinking "probably an hour or two before we even got in the car," or about 2 p.m.
In video of his field sobriety test, Gragson appears to have trouble following directions. At the conclusion of the test, he is taken into custody.
