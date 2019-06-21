LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police have asked the public for help in locating a suspect who robbed a business in the east valley on June 15.
According to police, the suspect entered a business on the 5000 block of Est Charleston Boulevard, near South Nellis Boulevard, around 11:35 a.m.
The suspect approached the victim at the counter, threatened the person and demanded money from the register. Las Vegas police said the victim complied before the suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of money.
No one was injured during the robbery.
Police described the suspect as an adult male, approximately 30-years-old, who stands around 5'10". He was last seen wearing a dark, long-sleeve hoodie, a grey beanie, a burgundy, short-sleeve shirt with a graphic design on the front, blue jeans and white shoes.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact Las Vegas police's Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
