LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police have asked the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect from a crime that was reported on Aug. 25.
According to Las Vegas police, officers were called to the area of Alta and South Town Center drives around 7:30 p.m. A homeowner had called police when he or she noticed that some of their property was missing.
The suspect may have entered the residence sometime between 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 and 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 25, Las Vegas police said. The homeowner had been away and didn't return until the 25th.
Police conducted surveillance around the neighborhood and were able to obtain security photos of a possible suspect, LVMPD said.
Las Vegas police's Northwest Area Command tweeted about the robbery on Wednesday, alerting the public and asking for help in identifying the suspect.
Recognize him or car? @LVMPD needs help to identify a Burglary suspect from a crime on 8/24 at 7:30pm in the area of Alta and Town Center. If you have info pls contact @LVMPDNWAC Investigations (702) 828-8577. Ref Event # 1908-123606 To remain anonymous contact @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/0PQHtz9Ana— LVMPD NWAC (@LVMPDNWAC) August 28, 2019
Anyone with any information was asked to contact Las Vegas police's Northwest Area Command at 702-828-8577. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
