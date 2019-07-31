LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police have asked the public for help in locating a "purse snatcher."
According to police, the suspect stole the victim's purse while she was gambling on July 25 around 9:30 p.m. in the northwest valley. Las Vegas police released video of the incident on Twitter.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Tips can also be sent to LVMPD'S Northwest Area command at 702-828-8577.
(1) comment
Great photos.
