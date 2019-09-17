LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public's help to find a suspect in several sex crimes against juveniles.
LVMPD Sexual Assault detectives are looking for 23-year-old Trevon Banks. He is 6’0 feet tall and weighs about 155 pounds, according to a Metro news release.
Banks has multiple active arrest warrants for the following charges:
- Two counts of sex assault against a child under 14
- Four counts of lewdness by person over 18 with child less than 14
- Two counts of production of child pornography
- Two counts of possession of child pornography
- Three counts of child abuse or neglect
- Domestic battery
- Coercion with force or threat of force
Anyone with any information about Banks' whereabouts is urged to contact Metro at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.