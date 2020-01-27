LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public's help identifying the suspect in a commercial robbery.
The robbery happened about 8:15 p.m. Jan. 17 at a business in the 1900 block of North Nellis Boulevard, according to Metro. The suspect approached the victim, produced a knife and demanded money from the register. The suspect then fled the business with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is a 30 to 35-year-old man about 5'6" tall and 180 lbs., police said.
Anyone with information is urged to call Metro's Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.