LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police have arrested a suspect in an Oct. 23 shooting death in the west valley.
Nicholas Robinson, 35, was taken into custody Monday in the 8200 block of Antler Pines Court by the Criminal Apprehension Team, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police news release.
About 2:39 a.m. Oct. 23, patrol officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of South Rainbow Boulevard to investigate reports of a shooting, the release said. Upon arrival, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying outside a business. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Metro's investigation indicated the victim exited a business and met an unknown male, the release said. An argument ensued and the suspect fired multiple rounds, striking the victim as he walked away. The suspect then fled in a vehicle before police arrived.
The Criminal Apprehension Team is a Federal Bureau of Investigation-led, multijurisdictional task force made up of FBI as well as Metro, Henderson and North Las Vegas police officers and staffed in Metro's Major Violators Bureau.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.
