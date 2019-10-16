LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police have arrested a man they suspect robbed two women in Summerlin recently.
Raymond Young, 21, was taken into custody without incident Tuesday during a traffic stop, according to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He was transported to the Clark County Detention Center and booked for multiple felonies.
The robberies occurred earlier this month in the 1100 block of Crestdale Lane, near The Crossing Park, and the 10500 block of Horseshoe Falls Court, near Oxford Park.
Both happened after midnight, police said. The suspect made both female victims go to a secluded area and made them disrobe or partially disrobe.
