LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man shot and killed his ex-wife's new boyfriend late Thursday night, Las Vegas police said.
About 10:49 p.m. on Jan. 9, police received a 911 call from a juvenile that someone had been shot in the 6400 block of Za Zu Pitts Avenue, near Vegas Valley Drive and Hollywood Boulevard.
Lt. Ray Spencer with Metro's Homicide division said the victim, a man in his late 40s, was found deceased outside the complex with multiple gunshot wounds.
According to police, Haddicks went to his ex-wife's house and was greeted by her new boyfriend. A verbal altercation at the door led to a fistfight in which Haddicks pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.
Homicide detectives identified suspect Cleveland Haddicks, 41, and booked him into the Clark County Detention Center. Haddicks faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon and a carry conceal gun without a permit.
This is an ongoing investigation. The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(1) comment
Whoolon it’s cleveland the main man ! Just wondering if he had put in a rough week at his (job) ?
