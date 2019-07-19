LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said the suspect involved in a fatal hit and run in the west valley was arrested on Thursday.
Mitchell Magee, 27, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and is facing reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm and duty to stop at scene of crash involving death or personal injury charges, according to jail records.
On July 10, Las Vegas police released surveillance images of a person of interest in connection to the deadly crash on July 6.
Officers were called to the area of South Decatur Boulevard and West Flamingo Road about 8:30 p.m. The female driver of a Nissan Altima ran a red light while headed north on Decatur while the motorcyclist was headed west on Flamingo.
The Nissan hit the motorcycle and veered off to the southbound lanes of Decatur and hit six stopped vehicles, Las Vegas police said. The female driver ran from the scene before police arrived.
The rider of the motorcycle, identified by the coroner as 59-year-old Thomas Wallenta of Las Vegas, was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He cause of death was blunt force injuries.
The coroner ruled Wallenta's death as an accident.
"For him to die bleeding out in the street like that, it’s not the way he should have gone," Wallenta’s stepson Ryan Copely said. Copley said he considers Wallenta his father. He raised him since the age of five.
"What you did was wrong,” he said, regarding the woman in the crash that's still at large. "You took our father away from us, and nothing will ever bring him back."
Police said no other drivers or passengers involved had injuries.
