LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police made an arrest in the shooting killed 20-year-old Michael Rakem Menephee.
According to the release, detectives identified 28-year-old Alvester Wilson as the suspect in the shooting.
On July 16, The Criminal Apprehension team took Wilson into custody after he barricaded himself in residence on 9700 block Fox Estate Street.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, officers were called to the 3100 block of North Soaring Gulls Drive, near West Cheyenne Avenue and North Rampart Boulevard, about 3 p.m. on July 3.
Officers found Menephee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he was sent to University Medical Center for treatment. He died from his injuries a few days later.
The Clark County Coroner ruled Menephee's death a homicide.
Las Vegas police said Menephee answered the front door to his apartment and was shot shortly after.
Through their investigation, detectives with LVMPD identified a second person of interest in connection to the shooting, but named Wilson the primary suspect.
(3) comments
These guys have probably been terrorizing people along public transit routes for months or longer. The LVMPD dispatch center has probably taken almost zero calls about these guys seriously. I used to think when I saw people fronting in public like they have a gun in their pocket, or suddenly scaling a residential wall when they are approached, that they are just trying to demonstrate against peoples' inherent bias when witnessing events in public...as it turns out that is delusional thinking and when that happens someone is probably getting ready to commit homicide, rob a house, or fleeing law enforcement.
They can't get jobs so they rob and shoot people. Or their daily drug deals go bad. Useless garbage!!!
The LV transit police and security don't respond to reports about guys like this - they are too busy stopping people for minor cycling infractions and making excuses to stop ugly people they see from their car so they can search warrants and mess with their heads. I even encountered these two guys and another group of three guys just like them that were apparently in the process of having just committed pretty serious crimes around LV.
