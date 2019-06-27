LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers arrested a man was arrested in connection to a sexual assault that occurred in April.
Aaron Ferguson, 44, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on June 18.
Las Vegas police said on April 30, a report was filed of a possible sexual assault of a child under the age of 16. During their investigation, police discovered Ferguson was an acquaintance of the victim's family during the time of the incidents.
Ferguson has been charged with three counts of sexual assault victim under 16, lewdness committed by a person over 18 with a child 14 or 15 years of age, incest, luring or attempting to lure a child or mentally ill person using a computer to engage in sexual conduct, possess visual pornography of a person under the age of 16, use or permit minor, 14 or older, to produce pornography and child abuse or neglect, according to jail records.
Las Vegas police said Ferguson was rebooked for one count of attempted lewdness by a person over 18 with a child under 16, and one count of child abuse or neglect.
Metro Police detectives said they believe there may be additional victims.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact Las Vegas police at 702-828-3421. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
