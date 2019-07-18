LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man was arrested in connection to a central valley homicide that was reported on Monday.
Steven Clifford, 25, was arrested on July 16 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on an open murder charge, according to jail records.
On July 15, Metro Police said officers were called to the 2200 block of West Bonanza Road, at the Kensington Suites Apartments, about 6:18 p.m. Police had received reports of gunfire heard inside the apartments.
When officers arrived, they found a woman lying inside the apartment, suffering from a gunshot wound, Las Vegas police said. Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.
The Clark County coroner identified the woman as 24-year-old Savannah Miller. The circumstances around her death were still being investigated by the coroner as of Thursday morning.
"The circumstances of the shooting were unclear that night and Clifford was arrested on unrelated charges," Las Vegas police said in a statement.
Miller was originally reported to have died by suicide, but Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said homicide detectives were investigating. A preliminary investigation by detectives indicated Miller got into a verbal fight with her boyfriend, Clifford, the day of the shooting.
On July 17, in coordination with the coroner's office, homicide detectives established probable cause and Clifford was re-booked for one count of open murder.
Las Vegas police said anyone with any information was urged to contact LVMPD's homicide section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.