LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating after shots were fired early Monday morning at a business.
At 3:27 a.m. the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department got a call about two groups of patrons arguing inside a business at 3400 S. Jones Boulevard. The argument turned physical, and two armed security officers intervened and deployed pepper spray.
As security was ushering patrons out, a man pulled up in a BMW and fired at least one shot toward security officers standing outside the business, police said. At least one security officer returned fire at the suspect as he fled westbound from the parking lot.
The suspect drove to Dotty's at 2940 S. Durango Drive, Metro said. He was taken into custody when he left the business.
