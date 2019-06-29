LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers were investigating a homicide in the northwest valley on Saturday morning.
A suspect was arrested later in the day, police said. The suspect was identified as an armed security guard assigned to the shopping center who was being interviewed at Metro headquarters.
According to homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, police were called to the 6400 block of North Decatur Boulevard, near the 215 Beltway, about 8 a.m. on June 29.
Police later stated the victim was shot around 1 a.m.
An employee at the shopping center was arriving for work when they noticed a man lying face down near the sidewalk area, Spencer said. When the employee looked closer, they noticed the victim had been shot multiple times and called 911.
Police and medical personnel arrived, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Spencer said police would be canvassing the shopping center for several hours to look for any surveillance video or witness who could clarify as to what happened.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
