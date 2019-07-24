LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a second suspect was identified and arrested after a body was found in a desert area off State Route 147 in March.
Jose Garnica, 47, was arrested on July 18 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, Las Vegas police said. He faces conspiracy to commit murder, open murder, first-degree kidnapping, kidnapping with a deadly weapon and robbery with a deadly weapon charges.
The first suspect, identified by police as Antonio Yanez, 25, was arrested on April 13. He was arrested a month after officers received calls about a dead body located a dead body off SR 147, near mile marker 10, around 3:48 p.m.
The Clark County coroner identified the body as Marcos Andreas Madrid, 33. He died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled as a homicide. Madrid was pronounced dead on March 15, the day his body was found.
A missing persons report for Madrid had been filed on Feb. 8
"It was determined the body was that of a male and it appeared the body had been there several days," Las Vegas police said. "Due to the suspicious circumstances, homicide is currently investigating the incident."
According to Yanez's arrest report, police found five .40 caliber cartridge cases and a bullet on the ground near Madrid's body. He had no cell phone or wallet and his pockets were inside out, the report noted.
Police found that Madrid's social media activity stopped on the evening of Feb. 3, leading investigators to believe he was killed early Feb. 4.
A witness told Las Vegas police a man he knew as "Tony" came by his house and said "they would never see Marcos again," Yanez's arrest report said. Tony admitted to beating Madrid and shooting him 12 times. The witness said Tony and Madrid were roommates and that Madrid reportedly stole Tony's girlfriend's tax documents, upsetting Tony.
Cellphone tower data put Yanez's phone in the area of where Madrid's body was found at 11:56 p.m. Feb. 3, police said.
Yanez was taken into custody without incident on April 13 on the 5700 block of Blue Sea Street, near East Charleston Boulevard and East Christy Lane, police said.
Yanez was charged with murder, kidnapping and robbery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.