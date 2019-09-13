LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man was arrested after receiving reports that an unlicensed elderly group home was being operated in the east valley.
The unlicensed elderly group home was also brought to the attention of the Nevada Attorney General's Office, police said. The home was located on the 3100 block of Parkdale Avenue, near East Desert Inn Road and Lamb Boulevard.
During their investigation, Las Vegas police discovered the home's employees were exploiting victims who were mentally handicapped, dependable, homeless or qualified for supplemental security income or other benefits, police said.
The victims were promised their medical, health and food needs would be taken care of at the home. According to Las Vegas police, it was reported the facility had unhealthful or unsanitary conditions. The facility also did not have operational bathrooms.
Las Vegas police said the facility had hired several people who had violent crime backgrounds and were reportedly seen with firearms. The victims were intimidated and told not to contact law enforcement.
On Sept. 12, a search warrant was served at the home without incident and 12 victims were found, police said. Officers arrested Bruce Wycoff, 64, who was working at the time.
Elder Protective Services, multiple branches of the Department of Social Services, state long term care ombudsmen and medical personnel were called to the scene to assist and relocate the victims, according to Las Vegas police.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information about this case was asked to contact the Special Victims Section at 702-828-3364. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
