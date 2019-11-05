LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they arrested a man after he allegedly shot and killed his son in the northwest valley on Tuesday night.
According to police, they responded to the 6200 block of Burnt Hills Drive about 5 p.m. The house is near Jones Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road.
When they got there, police found a woman on the lawn of the home who said her son, a man in his 30s, was shot by her husband in their garage.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police spokesman Lt. Ray Spencer, police made contact with the father, a man in his 50s, over the phone and he refused to come out of the house.
SWAT was requested to the scene, but police said they negotiated with him to surrender as SWAT arrived.
Police arrested the father and held him for questioning on Tuesday night. The son was dead on scene.
This is developing story. Check back for updates.
