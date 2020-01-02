LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police asked for the public's help in identifying a kidnapping suspect and victim captured on home surveillance video.
Officers responded to a home near Warm Springs Road and the 215 Beltway just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 1 where a resident captured an in-progress kidnapping on their home surveillance system, according to a media release.
When police viewed the video, they saw a woman running from a white sedan. The video showed the woman running to a house and screaming for help. As the woman was banging on the house's front door, a man runs and begins beating on the woman before dragging her into the vehicle.
LVMPD confirmed they took Darnell Rodgers, 23, into custody around 3 a.m. Jan. 2 near the 4400 block of Sirus Avnue, near Arville Street north of Desert Inn Road.
Rodgers faces charges of kidnapping and domestic battery, according to police. According to jail records, Rodgers' first court appearance was set for Jan. 3.
Police said the woman was found safe.
The full video can be seen by clicking here. Warning: The video contains graphic content and language. Viewer discretion is advised.
(5) comments
Yes, she definitely knows him. She said "Stop, Darnell."
I cut the cord off my TV and threw it out the window, so I didn't have to watch another Tom Steyer commercial. Please make him stop.
So what’s your plans for 2020 ? Going to be the first kidnapper of the year ? Oh yea !
Sounds like she is saying stop Darnell. Hope they find her safe and lock this guy up.
Prayers
