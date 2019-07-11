LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police have apprehended a suspect wanted in connection with a February armed robbery.
On Wednesday night, an air unit followed the suspect's vehicle as it navigated through the south valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The vehicle got on Interstate 15 South toward the state line, then proceeded to turn around and head north on I-15, Metro said. The vehicle exited and made its way to Circus Circus Manor where the suspect and an unidentified male attempted to flee.
Patrol officers assisted in taking the suspect into custody, Metro said. The unidentified male is outstanding at this time.
