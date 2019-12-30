LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man working as an apartment security guard was robbed of his work gun early Monday morning while on patrol, according to police.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said it happened around 1:56 a.m. Dec. 30 at the Mirabella Apartments at 2850 East Bonanza Road near Eastern Avenue.
Gordon said a man in his 60's was working on foot patrol in the apartment complex when he was approached by two men. One of the suspects pointed a handgun at the man and pushed him to the ground before taking his duty weapon, Gordon said.
The suspects fled on foot toward Bonanza and are still outstanding, according to police. The security guard was uninjured, LVMPD said.
One of the suspects was described as a black man with a medium build wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and light-colored pants, Gordon said. Anyone with information on the incident was urged to contact police.
