LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Animal Control were heroes to a dog caught in a storm drain Wednesday.
Someone spotted the dog in the drain at 818 E. Flamingo Road about 8:05 a.m. It was rescued just before 9 a.m.
The dog's owner, from Colorado, had been down in the drain with the dog and called her situation temporary until she finds a job and a place to stay.
"There was a levy that we thought might withstand it," the woman said. "We just rand through the water tunnel. There's a long tunnel. I was trying to get some kind of rope to help him.
"We weren't prepared at all," she said. "We weren't prepared at all. It came out of nowhere. We usually get out of there way before the storm hits. It just hit us way too fast."
As of 8 a.m., the rainfall record for today had already been broken in Las Vegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.