LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Following more than two months without rain in the Las Vegas Valley, a storm swelled Wednesday morning, flooding roads and forcing homeless residents out of their encampments. Near UNLV, a scruffy dog was rescued from a storm drain by Las Vegas police, Animal Control and a Good Samaritan.
A man, only identified as Paul, spotted the dog barking within a storm drain at 818 E. Flamingo Road near Paradise Road about 8:05 a.m. He alerted local authorities. Equipped with ropes, a head lamp and a purple blanket, a helping stranger pulled the dog from the water space.
Just before 9 a.m., Benji, a 7-year-old Pyrenees-Chow mix, was rescued with an assist from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
"The people down there take care of him," Paul said. "He eats well and he's a happy dog."
Benji's owner, a woman from Colorado, was living in the tunnel beneath the road and was caught by surprise when the drain began to flood.
"We were down there, and the water just started rushing through," Benji's owner said. "There was a levy that we thought might withstand it. We just ran through the water tunnel. There's a long tunnel. I was trying to get some kind of rope to help him."
She described Benji as a "happy-go-lucky" pup.
"He keeps us safe at night," she said. "He's like our little guard dog. We weren't prepared at all. It came out of nowhere."
The woman, who wished not to be identified, is an out-of-towner between jobs.
"It's a temporary thing till I can get a job and a place," she said. "I just came out here because I don't know anybody and I don't have anywhere else to go."
There's an entire community of tunnel-dwellers living in the valley. Under the Las Vegas Strip alone, spans 600 miles of tunnels meant to control flooding. Hundreds call it home. FOX5 spoke to those living below in May.
