LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said so far in 2021, they have recorded two children drowning to death, which they said is two too many. As the summer season approaches the department is urging everyone to the remember the A,B,C,Ds of pool safety.
A stands for adult supervision, making sure parents keep an eye on children at all times, even while inside since they could sneak outside without notice.
B stands for barriers, making sure there's a safety fence with a lock around the pool.
C stands for classes, making sure children take swimming lessons so they know what to do if they struggle in the water.
D stands for devices, having life vests around in case of an emergency.
