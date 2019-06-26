LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas implemented a new fireworks enforcement program that gives police the authority to ticket illegal fireworks users on July 4.
In years past, someone who got a ticket for illegal fireworks use could face a possible fine of up to $1,000, or six months in jail, then go to court where a judge would decide the penalty.
The "You Light It, We Write it" program treats an illegal firework citations like a parking ticket. The first citation will cost a violator $250. Each ticket after that requires a payment of $500.
"I think it's fair," Las Vegas resident Veronica Garza said. "I'm pretty honest and if I know it's illegal I don't like messing with illegal stuff."
Every year, people purchase illegal fireworks in Nye County and on Indian Reservations then use them in Clark County, according to Las Vegas Fire officials. People who buy these products can use them on the reservations at a designated area.
Because of the unusual amounts of dry vegetation, fire officials are asking the public to be cautious and use common sense safety during the holiday.
People who want to report illegal fireworks can use the website ispyfireworks.com instead of calling 311 or 911.
