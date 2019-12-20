LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas pastor was arrested Thursday in connection with child sex abuse charges, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Bramwell Retana, 44, faces charges of sexual assault of a victim under 14, luring a child with a computer to engage in a sexual act, seven counts of lewdness with a minor under the age of 14, child abuse and kidnapping.
LVMPD said Retana was a pastor at a church near the 2000 block of Michael Way, near Lake Mead Boulevard east of Decatur Boulevard. The church wasn't where Retana worked wasn't specified by police.
Since Retana was a pastor, police said they believe there may be more unidentified victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3421 or CrimeStoppers online or at 702-385-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.