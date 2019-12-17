LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas City Council's decision to allow parking ticket recipients to make charitable donations in lieu of paying their fines has paid off for valley seniors.
Twenty-five of the 4,752 parking ticket recipients between Oct. 16 and Nov. 16 paid with donations of food for those in need, according to a city news release. The city donated $831.74 in food supplies to the Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that provides assistance to low-income and disabled senior citizens. There was $230,415 in fines eligible for the short-term program.
Those who received tickets were eligible to resolve their citations by bringing in nonperishable food items of equal or greater value to their fines, the release said. Food items for tickets were collected through Dec. 16.
The city council adopted an ordinance in July 2016 authorizing the establishment of this occasional program allowing for charitable donations in lieu of payment for parking fines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.