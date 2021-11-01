LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The need for paramedics among first responders is so great in the Las Vegas Valley, fire departments and ambulance companies are sending their employees to an emerging local school for training.
The MountainView Hospital Paramedic Institute was created late last year in response to the need, which has only grown in 2021.
The need for paramedics, among other emergency responders, was an issue recently addressed by the Clark County Commission when it raised concerns over the shortage of workers and some ambulance response times.
"All the fire departments and private ambulance companies are very, very short. The calls won't stop coming in. We need to have paramedics that can provide that life-saving care when somebody calls 911," said Troy Tuke, dean of the institute, who calls the situation "desperately short."
Paramedics are the most-trained medical workers among EMS first responders who assist in 911 calls and medical emergencies. Once someone is trained as an EMT or advanced EMT, they can advance to training as a paramedic.
Training for paramedics includes work in hospitals within emergency room settings, operating rooms, respiratory therapy, mental health and other critical needs seen on 911 calls.
"Paramedics are the doctor's eyes and ears out in the field before they get them to an emergency room for care," Tuke said, communicating to doctors what has been done before the patient is transported.
The vast majority work for the agency that sponsored them to assist on the frontlines, Tuke said, and the training is paid for by the fire department or ambulance company.
