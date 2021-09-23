LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Baby's Bounty is hosting a community diaper drive on in support of Diaper Need Awareness Week.
Diaper Need Awareness Week runs from Sept. 27 through Oct. 3. Baby's Bounty, a Southern Nevada organization who provides supplies for newborns, is honoring the week with a special pop-up event on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Nevadans who need diapers for up to three children can visit the drive and receive a weeks worth of diapers.
Baby's Bounty is also asking for the community's help by donating diapers and wipes. Sizes from premature to 6 are accepted. The greatest need is for sizes 4 - 6. Anyone interested in donating can bring supplies to Baby’s Bounty Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Donations are also welcome through BabysBounty.org.
“Since launching our diaper bank in May of 2020, right in the throes of the pandemic, we’ve been honored to help over 16,000 families by providing diapers and essentials,” says Baby’s Bounty Executive Director Kelly Maxwell. “We appreciate every box of diapers that comes in through our donors and the community because we know how much it means to each family in need.”
Baby's Bounty is located at 3400 West Desert Inn Road, Suite 24.
