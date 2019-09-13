LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — A valley organ donor was honored by a NASCAR driver this weekend.
Eighteen-year-old Michael “Mikey” Sigler had just picked up his cap and gown when he hopped on his motorcycle to help a friend with homework. A classmate was driving down Lake Mead and Buffalo and collided with Sigler. The driver and passenger were OK, but Mikey was brain dead.
Mikey had decided to register as an organ donor just months before the crash. His organ donation helped saved dozens of lives.
Now his picture will be on the hood of Joey Gase’s car during the race.
"Oh, my god, this is beautiful,” Mikey’s mother, Courtney Kaplan, said as she tearfully touched the image. “I mean wow.”
Gase’s sponsor is the Donor Network. He wanted to share donor stories after his own mother passed away. She was an organ donor and her organs helped 66 people. Now Gase’s career and personal life have merged on the track. He goes city to city to race with the faces of organ donors on his car.
"I think she's glad to know that she was able to help save the lives of 66 people,” Gase said. “Not only that ... but she's saving lives through awareness as well. A lot of people might see the donate life photo and not think too much about it. But when they see Mike's photo, they want to know why that photo on there."
The Sigler family hopes Mikey’s picture at the race will inspire people to sign up.
"Even if one person chooses to be a donor, that could potentially impact and save countless lives,” Kaplan said.
