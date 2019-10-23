LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A house fire late Monday night is being investigated by Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.
LVFR said the fire happened in the 8000 block of Sky Ridge Road near Vegas and Buffalo drives around 9:15 p.m. Oct. 21. Witnesses reported smoke coming from the two-story house.
When firefighters arrived, the fire was on the rear of the wood frame/stucco house. No one was home at the time of the fire, LVFR said.
LVFR said the fire was under control within 20 minutes but that the blaze gutted most of the first floor of the house. LVFR estimated the damage at $100,000.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire and LVFR said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
