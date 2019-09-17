LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Police Department responded to a possible suicidal person at a residence located on the 1000 block of Sonora Hill Court.
Officers on the scene identified the male resident as 39-year-old Nathan Herlean, LVMPD officer.
Responding officers heard what they believed to be gunfire from inside the residence. LVMPD SWAT and crisis negotiators responded.
Herlean surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident and was charged with resisting a public officer with a firearm and was transported to Clark County Detention Center.
(1) comment
Those cops are all nuts. That's why they shoot anyone or anything
