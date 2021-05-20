LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Valley teen is turning his pain into blessings for others.
Kyler's Kicks was founded by 15-year-old Kyler after he was stabbed in the chest over his shoes in sixth grade.
Since then, he has given out 42,000 pairs of shoes to kids in need and has also started a free mental health lounge for teens. They need help making the June payment for the facility and are asking for help from the community.
If you would like to donate, click here: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/kylers-kicks-building-payment
