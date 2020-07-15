LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local nonprofit 'Serving Our Kids' has been delivering food to Clark County School District students every weekend for more than a decade.
Their efforts haven't stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, volunteers continue to expand their reach as demand has grown.
Prior to COVID-19, the ‘Serving Our Kids Foundation’ delivered food to 71 schools weekly and 3,400 students. Now they have served students in over 185 schools and over 4,500 kids, meeting an increase in demand.
Volunteers pack food inside the ‘Serving our Kids’ warehouse every Thursday, Vivian Wright is the development coordinator for the non profit and said this is all made possible through community support.
“We count on the generosity of the Las Vegas community and we are in need of financial support to meet the increased demand,” said Wright.
'Serving Our Kids' is a volunteer driven organization that relies on many people to donate their time.
“We appreciate and love our volunteers for their dedication and commitment to serving the kids in the valley,” said Executive Director and Founder Dale Darcas
Children who are provided meals during the school week may not always know where their next meal is coming from over the weekend. The nonprofit steps in to bridge that gap for food insecure families across the valley.
To donate head to www.servingourkids.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.