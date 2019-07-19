LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A bold theft is caught on camera at a southeast Las Vegas business.
The owner of Modern Nails said one of his own customers stole his wallet, after he mistakenly dropped it on the ground.
Luan Dao said the man was a first-time customer, and not a regular. There was nothing suspicious about him until Dao realized his wallet was missing and he went back to watch the surveillance tapes.
Dao said he was on his lunch break on Tuesday, waiting for his next customer. When he got up, he didn’t realize his wallet fell out of his pocket.
Minutes later, Dao said the customer asked to move to where Dao was just sitting. With employees and other customers all around, "He gets up, uses his left hand to pick up my wallet, puts it in his pocket."
Surveillance cameras catch the customer walking toward the door.
"My wallet is gone," Dao pointed out once the customer left his seat. He said he didn’t notice until it was too late.
"An hour after the guy left the salon, I received a text that somebody used my card," said Dao.
He froze his debit and credit cards, halting a $211 fraudulent charge, but he had more inside his wallet. His brother had just paid him back for a plane ticket.
"The night before he paid me back for the plane ticket which was $1,500," said Dao. "That’s the reason I carried so much cash. And it’s just bad luck."
Dao said he blames himself for being careless, but is surprised to see someone take advantage of his mistake.
"We have a camera right here and it records everything and for some reason, he still does it. It’s unbelievable," said Dao. "It’s just very sneaky and very sad that people can do that."
Dao said a woman who came in with the customer paid the bill.
Dao filed a report with Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
(1) comment
Horrible parenting
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.