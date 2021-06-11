LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas museum is looking for names for some new furry friends being added to its collection.
Friends of the Nevada State Museum, a group that raised money for the museum, recently bought six taxidermy animals and is asking the public to vote on the names. The animals include a bear, ringtail cat, porcupine, American river otter, badger and a kit fox.
Based on public input, the group will create a shortlist of possible names. Museum visitors can cast their ballot for their favorite name at the museum through June 27.
The museum is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, and tickets are required. They can be purchased online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.