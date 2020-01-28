LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Las Vegas Metropolitan Police motorcycle officers were involved in a crash in the Spaghetti Bowl on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on the U.S. 95 South onramp to Interstate 15 North.
The first motorcycle hit some oil and slid, then pulled off to the side, Metro said. A second officer on a motorcycle came up behind, hit the same oil and slid into the motorcycle that had already pulled off.
One officer suffered only minor injuries and was transported to UMC Trauma as a precaution, Metro said.
Anytime an officer is involved in a crash, the department has to investigate, Metro said, so there may be a temporary traffic delays.
Editor's note: Information initially reported to FOX5 stated only one officer was involved in the crash. The story has been updated to reflect the second officer's involvement.
