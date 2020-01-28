LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police motorcycle officer was involved in a one-vehicle crash in the Spaghetti Bowl on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on the U.S. 95 South onramp to Interstate 15 North. The officer suffered only minor injuries and was transported to UMC Trauma as a precaution, Metro said.
Anytime an officer is involved in a crash, the department has to investigate, Metro said, so there may be a temporary traffic delays.
No other vehicles were involved in the incident.
