LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three years after a young woman and her boyfriend were murdered at a Las Vegas apartment, her mother is still looking for answers.
"The more we dig, the more we find, and after threed years off working tirelessly -- tirelessly -- we've only been left with more questions than answers," Connie Land said. "And coming on the three-year mark, we have no official persons of interest, no suspects, no motives. We have nothing."
Sydney Land and her boyfriend, Neo Kauffman, were murdered Oct. 27, 2016, in their apartment near Flamingo Road and Hualapai Way.
At the time of the murders, police called Sydney Land an "innocent victim" and if she was not with Kauffman she may not have been a victim of the crime.
Connie Land has paid for billboards around the valley, hoping to generate new leads in the case. She is offering a reward for information on Sydney Land's murder.
She says she's trying to stay objective and just wants the truth.
"I don't want someone who didn't do it to be falsely accused," she said. "And so my objective is to get as much information out about the story, about what we are learning, so we can get to the truth that the right people that did this are caught."
Land's mother said her family wants closure. Adding after a year of no resolution and no peace, it is "disheartening as a parent that this is back at square one."
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.