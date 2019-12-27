LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas mother is searching for two people who stayed with her son after a driver ran over his legs in a skateboarding accident.
"He's here and that's all that matters," Della Winter SAID.
Winter was at work Sunday afternoon when she got a call every mother fears.
"My son had been in an accident with a vehicle," she said. Her 17-year-old son Johnny was skateboarding on a sidewalk off East Sahara Avenue near South Nellis Boulevard. He was on his way to meet friends at the skate park when he hit a rock and fell into the road.
"When I went to go get up is when I felt something like pull me back down to the ground and then I rolled over to my butt and that's when I seen the rest of the car and the back tire rolled over my foot again. ... And then I seen her keep going and then I stood up and I yelled at her, but I don't think she heard me and I waved my arms and then I just fell," Johnny said.
Johnny couldn't hold himself up. So someone else did.
"Some man came up to me," he said. "He was like, 'I'm just going to pick you up and carry you to the sidewalk.'"
Johnny said that's when the driver of the car who hit him came back and called 911. Then another woman rushed over to help.
"She's just like, 'I'm going to check your ankle and make sure the bone's not sticking out.' ... They just stayed there and they kept telling me, 'If you need to cry, just cry,'" Johnny said.
Paramedics got there a few minutes later.
"Everything just goes through your mind," Winter said, holding back tears. "I was pacing I was waiting for someone to relieve me from work."
She couldn't get to her son right away, but she wants to find the people who could.
"I just want those people to be recognized for having a good heart and not just leaving a child hurt on the side of the road," she said.
Winter met Johnny at UMC about an hour later. Doctors told her the crash stretched out Johnny's tendons in his foot. It swelled up like a balloon.
"He's got road rash; there's a pretty big hole in his ankle, too," Winter said.
She moved a bed into the living room where Johnny spends most of his time.
"I can really only go to the bathroom and that's pretty much it," he said.
He needs surgery and a lot of physical therapy. He won't be back on his skateboard any time soon.
Winter is just happy her son is home.
"I want to thank the people that stayed with my son when I couldn't be there as a mom, you know? I could be burying my son on Christmas," she said.
Winter said she just wants to thank them properly and give them a hug. She also wants to remind drivers to slow down and pay attention.
If anyone knows the good Samaritans who helped Johnny, email kyla.galer@kvvu.com.
