LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- New Year's Eve revelers partying on the Las Vegas Strip will have access to transportation thanks to the Las Vegas Monorail.
The Las Vegas Monorail will be the only motorized method of transportation along the Las Vegas Strip for New Year’s Eve, according to a news release. It will operate continuously from 7 a.m. Dec. 31 to 2 a.m. Jan. 2, for a total of 43 straight hours.
Locals can purchase $1 single-ride tickets at customer service booths at every station except the Las Vegas Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 31 with a Nevada I.D., the release said. Out-of-town guests may purchase regularly priced single-ride tickets for $5 or unlimited-ride passes beginning at $13. Regular tickets and multiride tickets may also be purchased at the customer-service booths or in advance at lvmonorail.com. Electronically purchased tickets may be downloaded to riders’ mobile devices
The Las Vegas Strip closes to vehicle traffic about 5:45 p.m. on New Year's Eve each year and reopens about 4 a.m. New Year's Day. Last year, more than 300,000 people gathered on the Las Vegas Strip, the release said.
The Monorail has five stations along the Strip: MGM Grand; Bally’s/Paris Las Vegas; Flamingo/Caesars Palace; Harrah’s/The LINQ and SAHARA Las Vegas; other stations are at the Las Vegas Convention Center and Westgate Resort & Casino.
