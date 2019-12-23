LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas military bar asked on social media for help finding a man who they said left a suicidal note on Monday afternoon.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police took a report from the Leatherneck Club at 4360 Spring Mountain Road about 5 p.m. An unknown man went into the bar, didn't purchase anything, then left, according to police.
After he left, a staffer found a note the man had left that they posted on Facebook. It read, with the date of Dec. 23, "Please tell my kids and all the fam that I'm sorry and love them more then life itself."
The note was signed Steven C.K., but neither the bartender nor manager knew who the man was.
The bar posted the note along with surveillance footage still showing the man, who they identified as 5'1" and bald with a dark goatee.
Las Vegas police said until they know the identify of the man, they are unable to do a welfare check. They said no vehicle was seen and they don't know where he went.
Anyone with information can contact police or the Leatherneck Club at (702) 368-1775.
