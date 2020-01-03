LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Good Deed project gifted Von Tobel Middle School a new resource closet for students.
The Good Deed’s resource closet will give students access to toiletries, socks, backpacks and other school supplies for free.
Von Tobel Middle School is an at-risk school where about 90% of students have a great need for these items.
Ms. Trish Hannip, Von Tobel Middle School’s counselor, often purchases these items and donates them to her students.
Most items were collected through a toiletry drive over the holiday season.
If you’d like to help students in need, you can visit GoodDeedProject.org to donate.
