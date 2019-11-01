LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Las Vegas men were sentenced in federal court Friday on drug trafficking charges.
Steve Torres, 43, and Uriel Delgado, 37, were sentenced for selling large quantities of methamphetamine, according to a release from the U.S. attorney's office.
Court documents show Torres arranged and sold a total of 657 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover law enforcement officer between April and May 2018, the release said. Co-defendants Jose Rosell and Delgado assisted Torres with two of the five sales.
Torres, Delgado and Rosell, were arrested after the fifth sale, according to the release. Seventy-nine grams of methamphetamine were found during a later search of Torres’ vehicle, Rosell admitted to possessing methamphetamine and consented to a search of his home. The search produced 272 grams of methamphetamine, a .380 caliber firearm, and approximately $19,600.
Torres pleaded guilty in July and has been sentenced to 96 months in prison, the release said. Delgado pleaded guilty in July and has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Rosell pleaded guilty in December and was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison.
