LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas primary care clinic is celebrating a location opening by providing free food boxes to the public.
Partners in Primary Care is set to open its newest location at 4919 West Craig Road, at Decatur, on Thursday, March 4, at 10 a.m. As part of the event, the location is providing free food while supplies last.
Those who attend the drive-thru grand opening event can enter to win a $100 grocery gift card as well. Those interested in attending can register here.
