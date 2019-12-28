LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – State officials issued a health warning after it found several contaminated cannabis products on the shelves of Las Vegas dispensaries.
Regulators are blaming the Las Vegas lab, CANNEX Nevada LLC, for approving the products. As a result, state regulators shut down the lab until its practices can be reviewed.
The Nevada Department of Taxation announced it had performed secondary testing on various cannabis products Saturday. Four products tested positive for harmful fungi or bacteria.
State regulators found more than triple the amount of yeast and mold in products, Island OG #3 and Lemon Meringue. It also found another form of fungus, aspergillus flavus, in the THC Bomb and bile-tolerant, gram-negative bacteria and total coliforms in Zombie Kush.
Regulators said the affected cannabis came from Nevada Group Wellness LLC, ACC Enterprises LLC, and Integral Cultivation LLC.
In the report, the Department of Taxation said there is no reason to believe the dispensaries or cultivators knew the products were unfit for sale. Regulators are advising the public not to use these products. People with compromised immune systems are most at-risk for illnesses caused by these products. So far there are no reported illnesses.
The affected marijuana was sold in the form of a flower and pre-rolls between October 5, 2019 and December 27, 2019.
The contaminated marijuana was sold at the following dispensaries:
- Nevada Wellness Center dba Nevada Wellness Center, 3200 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 (license # 93968461789695028039).
- Nevada Holistic Medicine LLC dba MMJ America, 4660 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89103 (license # 54535922714915823296)
- Deep Roots Medical LLC dba Deep Roots Harvest, 195 Willis Carrier Canyon, Mesquite, NV 89034 (license # 44613767467345472019)
- Paradise Wellness Center dba Las Vegas Releaf, 2244 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89104 (license #54283805068313943868)
- GTI Nevada LLC dba Rise, 135 Clearview Dr. Suite 119, Carson City, NV 89701 (license # 97028286992913304766)
- Cheyenne Medical LLC dba Thrive Cannabis Marketplace, 2755 W Cheyenne Ave Ste 103, North Las Vegas, NV 89032 (license # 44593280192084310982)
How to check if your marijuana is contaminated:
Marijuana packaging comes with a batch and lot number, typically near the top, directly below the facility information. Regulators said marijuana consumers should look for the following information:
- Island OG #3 (batch/lot: F1D19IslandOG3051619/1A40403000002A5000042651)
- Lemon Meringue (F3D19LemonMeringue053019/1A40403000002A5000046114)
- THC Bomb (THC BOMB-10-19-2019-H251/256-BUD-A)
- Zombie Kush (082119B56/ABZK02)
Other products by CANNEX Nevada LLC will be tested by a third independent testing laboratory with MED staff oversight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.