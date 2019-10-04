LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Federal prosecutors said a Las Vegas man was sentenced to eight years and two months in prison for selling large quantities of Oxycodone.
Earnest Rogers, 48, pleaded guilty on March 4 to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, prosecutors said. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release
According to court documents, Rogers admitted that, between August 2016 and April 2017, he and others obtained prescription pills from co-conspirators and resell the Oxycodone pills to others.
Rogers had multiple people who routinely contacted him to sell prescription pills they either obtained through a medical prescription or from a third party, federal prosecutors said. During the conspiracy, Rogers received and sold more than 1,000 Oxycodone pills.
Co-defendants Kary Watson, Jason West, Marcus Jones, Leslie Brass, Artavious Wright, Murray Newton, Jamal William and John Phillips all pleaded guilty and have either been sentenced or are awaiting sentencing, according to federal prosecutors.
Fellow co-defendant Damien Norris was convicted by a jury and is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 15, prosecutors said.
The case was investigated by the Dug Enforcement Agency.
